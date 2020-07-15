During Reliance's first 'virtual' Annual General Meeting, Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of the conglomerate, shared a lot about his oil-to-telecom businesses. But, among all the developments, one particular thing came as a major surprise: a new mixed reality solution called 'Jio Glass.' It looks pretty much like a regular pair of sunglasses and is set to power the future of remote meetings. Here's how.

Product So, what is Jio Glass?

Designed by Jio Platforms' Tesseract subsidiary, the Jio Glass is a mixed-reality headset shaped like a comfortable-to-wear pair of sunglasses, only a little thicker. The device goes against the likes of Snap's Spectacles 3 but is centered around enabling remote collaboration and meetings in a virtual environment. So, basically, you can wear the headset and connect in a completely new world with your contacts.

Working How this would work?

As Kiran Thomas, the President of RIL, demonstrated, Jio Glass will let the wearer call their contacts and interact with them in a holographic session. During these conferences, the participants would appear either as a live 3D avatar or in the regular video-call format. From there, they may talk, share presentations, and have discussions by sharing 3D assets, holograms with each other.

Use-cases This may totally change work meetings and online classes

The holographic connections enabled via Jio Glass will change how workers communicate and interact in the post-COVID world. Not to mention, it will also aid the education sector by letting teachers and students come together in 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes using Jio's Mixed Reality cloud, a technology that will enable students to "travel" across virtual locations for an immersive learning experience.

Details High resolution display, 25 apps supported

While the exact underpinnings of Jio Glass are yet to be detailed, the demonstration did show that the device weighs at 75 grams and comes with a high-resolution display and a sound system that runs all audio formats. It pairs with a smartphone using a cable and displays AR, VR content from supported applications. Currently, 25 apps work with Jio Glass, Thomas noted.

Information Camera, voice control also included

Among other things, the demonstration of Jio Glass indicated that the device will have voice control support to make and cancel calls and trigger other functions. Plus, it will also come bundled with a camera on the front.

Pricing No word on pricing or availability yet