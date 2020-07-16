Xiaomi's newly-launched Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition are now available in open sale in India via Amazon and Mi.com. The two laptops were launched in June and have been available through flash sales since then. As for highlights, both the laptops feature a 14-inch Full-HD display, 10th-generation Intel processors, and offer 10 hours of battery life.

Design and display Mi Notebook 14 and Horizon Edition: At a glance

Both the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition offer a brushed-metal finish with anodized sandblasted coating. They sport a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare IPS display with slim bezels on three sides. The laptops also feature a chiclet-style keyboard with a scissor mechanism, multi-touch trackpad, and 2W stereo speakers that support DTS audio processing.

Internals Under the hood

Both the Mi Notebook 14 models are powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card. They run on Windows 10 Home Edition and pack a 46Wh battery which is said to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Connectivity Connectivity options available on the Mi Notebook 14 models

Both the Mi Notebook 14 models come with a host of I/O ports including two USB 3.1 ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a USB Type-A port. On the connectivity front, they offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone jack. The laptops come with a bundled USB web camera and support features like Mi Quickshare and Mi Blaze Unlock.

Pricing What about the price?