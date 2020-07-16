-
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10-based One UI 2 update for the Galaxy J8. The firmware is currently being pushed in Russia, but a wider release is expected to happen in the coming days.
The update brings a host of new features including an enhanced Dark mode, new navigation gestures, One-handed mode, updated Camera app UI, and the July 2020 security patch.
-
-
Information
Details about the update
-
The One UI 2 update carries the build number J810FPUU4CTG3 and is being rolled out via the over-the-air (OTA) method. You can check for the update by going to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.
-
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy J8
-
The Samsung Galaxy J8 sports a conventional display with noticeable bezels at the top and the bottom. On the rear, it houses a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and a dual-camera setup.
The smartphone bears a 6.0-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) AMOLED screen that has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Further, it comes in Black, Gold, Blue, and Purple color options.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Samsung Galaxy J8 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 5MP (f/1.9) depth lens with LED flash.
For selfies, it offers a single 16MP (f/1.9) front-facing camera.
Moreover, both the rear and front cameras are capable of shooting Full-HD videos at 30fps.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Samsung Galaxy J8 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
The smartphone now supports Android 10-based One UI 2 and packs a 3,500mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack and a micro-USB 2.0.