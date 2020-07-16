Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10-based One UI 2 update for the Galaxy J8. The firmware is currently being pushed in Russia, but a wider release is expected to happen in the coming days. The update brings a host of new features including an enhanced Dark mode, new navigation gestures, One-handed mode, updated Camera app UI, and the July 2020 security patch.

Details about the update

The One UI 2 update carries the build number J810FPUU4CTG3 and is being rolled out via the over-the-air (OTA) method. You can check for the update by going to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy J8

The Samsung Galaxy J8 sports a conventional display with noticeable bezels at the top and the bottom. On the rear, it houses a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and a dual-camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.0-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) AMOLED screen that has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Further, it comes in Black, Gold, Blue, and Purple color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy J8 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 5MP (f/1.9) depth lens with LED flash. For selfies, it offers a single 16MP (f/1.9) front-facing camera. Moreover, both the rear and front cameras are capable of shooting Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood