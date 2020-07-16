Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Vivo has launched the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro in India. The premium mid-rangers come with a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and a total of five cameras. Alongside the X50 duo, the company has also introduced the TWS Neo Earbuds which feature an AirPods-like design and offer 5.5 hours of playtime. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo X50, X50 Pro: At a glance

Both the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro offer a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design. On the rear, they pack a quad-camera module. The handsets sport a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and integrated fingerprint sensor. The vanilla model is offered in Frost Blue and Glaze Black shades, whereas the Pro version comes in an Alpha Grey color.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X50 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP (f/2.5) macro lens. The Pro model also offers a similar setup but with an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto camera instead of the dedicated macro lens. For selfies, both the handsets sport a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The vanilla model packs a 4,200mAh battery while the Pro version houses a slightly bigger 4,315mAh battery. However, both support 33W fast-charging. Further, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pricing Finally, what about the price?