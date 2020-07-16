-
Ahead of its launch on July 22, Lenovo's upcoming gaming smartphone, the Legion, is up for pre-ordering in China.
The landing page on the company's website reveals that the handset will feature a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 144Hz display, and dual rear cameras.
The teasers also confirm that the Legion will support 90W fast charging and house dual Type-C ports for uninterrupted gaming sessions.
Design and display
Here's a look at the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone
The Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone is expected to feature a bezel-less design with a pop-up selfie snapper mounted on the side.
The handset is likely to bear a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.
It should also come with an under-display fingerprint reader and a dual X-axis linear vibration motor.
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Lenovo Legion is expected to offer a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and another 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera with dual-LED flash. For selfies, it is tipped to sport a single 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera.
Internals
Under the hood
According to the teasers, the Lenovo Legion will draw power from a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, which is likely to be coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of storage.
The device will run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with an industry-leading 90W fast-charging support.
It should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and two Type-C ports.
What about the price?
The Lenovo Legion is currently up for pre-ordering in China and will be unveiled on July 22. Details regarding its pricing and availability will be announced at the time of launch, but we expect it to be priced at around CNY 4,000 (approximately Rs. 43,000).