Ahead of its launch on July 22, Lenovo's upcoming gaming smartphone, the Legion, is up for pre-ordering in China. The landing page on the company's website reveals that the handset will feature a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 144Hz display, and dual rear cameras. The teasers also confirm that the Legion will support 90W fast charging and house dual Type-C ports for uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Design and display Here's a look at the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone

The Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone is expected to feature a bezel-less design with a pop-up selfie snapper mounted on the side. The handset is likely to bear a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It should also come with an under-display fingerprint reader and a dual X-axis linear vibration motor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lenovo Legion is expected to offer a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and another 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera with dual-LED flash. For selfies, it is tipped to sport a single 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood

According to the teasers, the Lenovo Legion will draw power from a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, which is likely to be coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of storage. The device will run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with an industry-leading 90W fast-charging support. It should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and two Type-C ports.

Information What about the price?