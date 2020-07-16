If you are planning to own an Apple iPhone, today might be a suitable opportunity. Amazon is offering a massive Rs. 33,000 discount on the 256GB variant of the flagship iPhone Xs. To further sweeten the deal, Amazon is also providing an attractive exchange discount and a cashback offer that you can use to own the iPhone for as low as Rs. 57,855.

Pricing Details about the offer

The iPhone Xs is available at 32% off at Amazon, which brings the asking price down to Rs. 70,900. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can avail an extra discount of up to Rs. 10,000. Finally, if you pay through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, you can receive a 5% cashback, which brings the effective price to Rs. 57,855.

Design and display Apple iPhone Xs: At a glance

The Apple iPhone Xs features a metal-glass body with ultra-slim bezels and a wide display notch that houses the Face ID gadgetry. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera setup stacked vertically. The handset bears a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1125x2436 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a pixel density of 458ppi. It is available in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Apple iPhone Xs comes equipped with a dual rear camera that comprises a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with a quad-LED dual-tone flash. For selfies, it offers a 7MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera. The rear camera can handle 4K recording at up to 60fps while the front shooter supports Full-HD recording at up to 60fps.

Internals Under the hood