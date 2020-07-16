The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the entire world to switch to the routine of interacting, studying, and working remotely. Now, to help with this sudden shift, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is bringing a new Interactive Web Service (IVS) that allows businesses to add live video streams directly into their own apps and websites. Here is all you need to know about it.

Ever since the pandemic broke out, companies, including players like Apple and Jio, have been hosting live streams on YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook to launch products and make important public announcements. But, while these dedicated streaming platforms provide a huge reach, they do not leave room for personalization according to the business in question - a problem many face these days.

To tackle this problem and add the element of personalization, Amazon is offering IVS as a solution. The service sets up a live video streaming experience for web or apps in a matter of minutes using the same technology that powers its Twitch live streaming services. It works seamlessly and plays live videos with latency as low as 2-3 seconds and timed interactive information.

"If you were live-streaming a product launch, you can synchronize additional product information to be displayed as new products appear in the video. You can even show a 'Buy Now' button that allows viewers to purchase the exact product they are watching."

Beeby notes AWS customers can use the service by creating a channel using either the IVS Console or the API. "You can then use any standard streaming software to stream video to this channel, and the service does everything required to make the live video available to any viewer," he said, adding that IVS also includes a player SDK to simplify video integration.

