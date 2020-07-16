Like the Galaxy M01, the M01s also features a waterdrop notch design and a fairly chunky bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Further, the handset sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1280 pixels) TFT screen and can be picked up in shades of Light Blue and Gray.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Samsung Galaxy M01s is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the solo 3GB/32GB storage variant. It will go on sale via Samsung's offline retail stores, Samsung.com, and other leading e-retailers like Amazon.