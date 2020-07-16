Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Samsung has launched the Galaxy M01s in India. The handset comes as an upgraded version of the Galaxy M01 that was announced in the country in June. The M01s retains most of the features and hardware of the M01 except for packing a new MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and offering a fingerprint sensor on the rear side.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M01s: At a glance

Like the Galaxy M01, the M01s also features a waterdrop notch design and a fairly chunky bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. Further, the handset sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1280 pixels) TFT screen and can be picked up in shades of Light Blue and Gray.

Information Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 13MP dual rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M01s draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset runs on Android 9 Pie-based One UI and packs a 4,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Finally, how much does it cost?