Realme has launched a new 6GB/64GB variant of its budget-friendly Realme 6 in India. It joins the existing 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB models which were launched in the country in March. As for highlights, the Realme 6 offers a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,300mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display Realme 6: At a glance

The Realme 6 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera setup. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Moreover, it is offered in Comet Blue and Comet White color options.

Information It comes with a 64MP quad rear camera

The Realme 6 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 6 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Further, it offers support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing Finally, what about the price?