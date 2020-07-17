-
Realme has launched a new 6GB/64GB variant of its budget-friendly Realme 6 in India. It joins the existing 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB models which were launched in the country in March.
As for highlights, the Realme 6 offers a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,300mAh battery.
Here are more details.
-
-
Design and display
Realme 6: At a glance
-
The Realme 6 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Moreover, it is offered in Comet Blue and Comet White color options.
-
Information
It comes with a 64MP quad rear camera
-
The Realme 6 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Realme 6 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Further, it offers support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Pricing
Finally, what about the price?
-
The newly-launched 6GB/64GB variant of Realme 6 carries a price-tag of Rs. 15,999. It will become available for purchase starting today (July 17) via Flipkart.
Meanwhile, the 4GB/64GB variant costs Rs. 14,999, while the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants are priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.