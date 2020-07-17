Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme Narzo 10A, is all set to go on sale again in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. The handset was launched in May alongside the Narzo 10 and has been available via multiple flash sales only. As for highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, a triple rear-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Realme Narzo 10A: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 10A features a plastic frame with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and is available in two color options of 'So Blue' and 'So White'.

Information Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 12MP triple rear camera

The Realme Narzo 10A comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/1.8) depth sensor. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Narzo 10A draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W reverse charging support. Further, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing How much does it cost?