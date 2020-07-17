The Samsung Galaxy M31s will be unveiled in India later this month and go on sale via Amazon and Samsung's other retail outlets in August, according to an IANS report (via Business Insider). The handset will arrive as a successor to the Galaxy M31 that was launched in the country in February this year. Here's everything we know about the Galaxy M31s.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M31s: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is expected to feature a bezel-less display with a waterdrop notch design and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. On the rear, it is tipped to house a quad-camera setup. As per leaks, the phone will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a pixel density of 403ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is said to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth sensor, and another 5MP camera. On the front, it is tipped to house a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

According to a recent Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy M31s will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The smartphone is likely to run on Android 10 and pack a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

