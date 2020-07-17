Reputed tipster Ice Universe has claimed that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be launched in the fourth quarter of this year.
It is said to feature a 120Hz display as well as IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The tipster has also claimed that the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is in line with a recent Geekbench listing.
The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will sport a punch-hole (3.3mm) design with an IP68 rating. On the rear, it should house a triple camera setup, much like the standard S20.
Moreover, the handset is likely to pack a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen, which will support a 120Hz refresh rate, and house a fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and another 5MP camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 32MP selfie snapper is expected.
No official details regarding the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition are available as of now. However, it will arrive as an affordable version of the flagship S20 model and is likely to be priced around Rs. 45,000.