Reputed tipster Ice Universe has claimed that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be launched in the fourth quarter of this year. It is said to feature a 120Hz display as well as IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The tipster has also claimed that the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is in line with a recent Geekbench listing.

Twitter Post Here's a look at Ice Universe's tweet

Galaxy Fan Edition

Snap865、120Hz、3.3mm Hole

IP68、Price nice 、Q4 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 16, 2020

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: At a glance

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will sport a punch-hole (3.3mm) design with an IP68 rating. On the rear, it should house a triple camera setup, much like the standard S20. Moreover, the handset is likely to pack a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen, which will support a 120Hz refresh rate, and house a fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and another 5MP camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 32MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, likely to be coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It should run on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and pack a 4,500mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?