If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might interest you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 6,000 on the best-selling OnePlus 7T Pro (256GB) Haze Blue variant. But that's not it. The e-commerce giant is also giving an additional cashback of Rs. 3,000 on the purchase of the handset, which brings the effective price down to Rs. 44,999.

Key details Everything to know about the deal

On Amazon, the OnePlus 7T Pro (8GB/256GB) model is listed at Rs. 47,999 (MRP: Rs. 53,999). On top of this, Amazon is offering Rs. 3,000 cashback to all those who purchase the handset. To further sweeten the deal, buyers can also avail up to Rs. 13,000 off by exchanging an old smartphone and get 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T Pro features a premium metal-glass body and an all-screen design achieved by adopting a pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.

Information OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 48MP triple rear camera

The OnePlus 7T Pro features a triple rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood