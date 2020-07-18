Last updated on Jul 18, 2020, 02:31 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched the MagicBook 14, 15, and Pro laptops in China with the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 processors. All three have the same design as the earlier-generation models.
However, they now come with new features and refreshed specifications including TÜV Rheinland-certified Full-HD screens, dedicated fingerprint readers, stereo speakers, and full-size keyboards.
Here's our roundup.
Both the Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 offer a brushed-metal finish with slim bezels on three sides.
The former sports a 14-inch Full-HD LCD screen while the latter offers a larger 15.6-inch Full-HD display.
Both models also feature a chiclet-style keyboard, a trackpad with multi-touch gestures, and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
Both the MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 notebooks are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, coupled with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and an AMD Radeon graphics card.
The laptops run on 64-bit Windows 10 Home Edition. Under the hood, the 14-inch version packs a 56Wh battery while the 15.6-inch model houses a 42Wh battery.
Both MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 come with a host of I/O ports including two USB Type-A ports, a Type-C port, and an HDMI port.
On the connectivity front, the devices offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The notebooks also house stereo speakers, dual microphones, and an HD camera that is concealed within the 'F6' key.
Separately, the Honor MagicBook Pro has a metal-finished body and features a 16.1-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display.
The device comes with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, coupled with AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.
It also packs a 56Wh battery and offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, three USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port.
The Ryzen 5 MagicBook 14 and 15 models cost CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 42,900) and CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 45,000), respectively.
The Ryzen 7 variants of MagicBook 14 and 15 are priced at Rs. CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 48,300) and CNY 4,699 (nearly Rs. 50,400), respectively.
Finally, the MagicBook Pro starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,400).
