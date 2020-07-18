Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched the MagicBook 14, 15, and Pro laptops in China with the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 processors. All three have the same design as the earlier-generation models. However, they now come with new features and refreshed specifications including TÜV Rheinland-certified Full-HD screens, dedicated fingerprint readers, stereo speakers, and full-size keyboards. Here's our roundup.

Honor MagicBook 14 and 15: At a glance

Both the Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 offer a brushed-metal finish with slim bezels on three sides. The former sports a 14-inch Full-HD LCD screen while the latter offers a larger 15.6-inch Full-HD display. Both models also feature a chiclet-style keyboard, a trackpad with multi-touch gestures, and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Under the hood

Both the MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 notebooks are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, coupled with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and an AMD Radeon graphics card. The laptops run on 64-bit Windows 10 Home Edition. Under the hood, the 14-inch version packs a 56Wh battery while the 15.6-inch model houses a 42Wh battery.

Connectivity options available on MagicBook 14 and 15

Both MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 come with a host of I/O ports including two USB Type-A ports, a Type-C port, and an HDMI port. On the connectivity front, the devices offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The notebooks also house stereo speakers, dual microphones, and an HD camera that is concealed within the 'F6' key.

A look at the Honor MagicBook Pro

Separately, the Honor MagicBook Pro has a metal-finished body and features a 16.1-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. The device comes with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, coupled with AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also packs a 56Wh battery and offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, three USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port.

