Realme has launched a new 8GB/256GB variant of its mid-range smartphone, the Realme X2, in India. This range-topper model joins the existing 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB variants. As for highlights, the Realme X2 comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset, a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a quad-camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme X2: At a glance

The Realme X2 sports a waterdrop notch design with a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Pearl White, Pearl Blue, and Pearl Green color options.

Information Realme X2 comes with a 64MP quad rear camera

The Realme X2 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it features a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the price?