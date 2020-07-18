-
Over the past few weeks, we've heard a lot about Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ and Note 20 Ultra, but the standard model remained elusive so far. However, thanks to tipster Evan Blass (via 9to5Google), we now have a 360-degree view of the Note 20.
The handset will have a flat display, slightly noticeable bezels around the top and bottom, and a triple-lens rear camera.
-
-
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy Note 20: At a glance
-
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have an edge-to-edge flat screen with a centered punch-hole cut-out for the selfie snapper. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup.
The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an under-display fingerprint reader, and a built-in S-Pen.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The standard Note 20 is rumored to house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 48MP secondary camera, and another 12MP tertiary sensor with LED flash. On the front, it will house a single 40MP snapper for selfies and video calling.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB).
The smartphone should run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,300mAh battery with fast-charging support.
It should also support connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
What about the price?
-
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be unveiled alongside the Note 20+ and Note 20 Ultra models at the 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on August 5. At present, there is no word on its pricing but we expect it to cost around $1,000 (around Rs. 75,000).