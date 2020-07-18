Over the past few weeks, we've heard a lot about Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ and Note 20 Ultra, but the standard model remained elusive so far. However, thanks to tipster Evan Blass (via 9to5Google), we now have a 360-degree view of the Note 20. The handset will have a flat display, slightly noticeable bezels around the top and bottom, and a triple-lens rear camera.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note 20: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have an edge-to-edge flat screen with a centered punch-hole cut-out for the selfie snapper. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an under-display fingerprint reader, and a built-in S-Pen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The standard Note 20 is rumored to house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 48MP secondary camera, and another 12MP tertiary sensor with LED flash. On the front, it will house a single 40MP snapper for selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The smartphone should run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,300mAh battery with fast-charging support. It should also support connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?