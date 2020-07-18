Just days ahead of its launch on July 22, renders of the ASUS ROG Phone 3 have been leaked by reputed tipster Ishan Agarwal (via 91mobiles). As per the images, the ROG Phone 3 will look similar to its predecessor, the ROG Phone 2, but will come with a new triple-lens rear camera, a glowing 'Republic of Gamers' logo, and front-facing stereo speakers.

Design and display ASUS ROG Phone 3: At a glance

As per renders, the ROG Phone 3 will feature a conventional display with noticeable bezels and trigger buttons at the shoulders. On the rear, it will house a horizontally-stacked triple camera setup, a glowing ROG logo, and a heat vent. Moreover, the smartphone is likely to sport a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is said to feature a triple rear camera comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP depth camera with LED flash. On the front, it is tipped to feature a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

As per leaks, the ROG Phone 3 will be powered by an all-new Snapdragon 865+ processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based ROG UI and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and dual Type-C ports.

Information Finally, what about pricing?