Expanding its portfolio of 4K smart TVs in India, Philips has launched the new 50-inch and 58-inch models. Both the televisions come with a borderless design, HDR10+ as well as Dolby Vision support, and 'Ultra Resolution' content upscaling technology. They also pack a quad-core processor, and a 20W speaker system with Dolby Atmos sound support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Philips 50-inch and 58-inch 4K smart TVs: At a glance

The all-new Philips smart TVs (50-inch and 58-inch) feature slim bezels on all sides and pack 4K LED panels having a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The screens also offer a 178-degree viewing angle, HDR10+ support, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a micro dimming option. For audio, the televisions pack dual 10W speakers with a five-band equalizer and Dolby Atmos surround sound support.

Information Under the hood

Both the Philips 4K smart TVs are powered by a quad-core processor and run on Saphi operating system. The OS provides one-touch access to an icon-based menu and supports all the popular OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Netflix.

Features Both TVs offer support for single band Wi-Fi

On the connectivity front, the Philips 4K smart TVs (50-inch and 58-inch) offer support for single-band Wi-Fi along with features like Miracast/screen mirroring, SmartShare, and Wi-Fi Direct. The two devices also pack an Ethernet (RJ-45) port, three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack among others.

Information What about the pricing?