If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 21,000 on the premium Samsung Galaxy S10 (8GB/128GB). Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer and a bank discount, which you can avail to buy the handset for as low as Rs. 37,249.

Key details Everything to know about the deal

Samsung's Galaxy S10 (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 71,000). Alongside this attractive discount, you can also get up to Rs. 9,750 off by exchanging an old smartphone and an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with Citibank Credit and Debit cards. By clubbing all these offers, you can buy the Galaxy S10 for an effective price of Rs. 37,249.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple rear camera. The handset sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9, HDR10+ support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is available in Prism Blue, Prism White, and Prism Black color options.

Information The handset offers a 12MP triple rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy S10 features a triple rear camera comprising a 12MP (f/1.5) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 10MP (f/1.9) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood