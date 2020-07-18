Motorola is working to launch the Moto G9 Play in the coming weeks. The smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench 5 platform, revealing key details about its hardware. As per the listing, the G9 Play will carry a better CPU than its predecessor, the Moto G8 Play. However, the name of the chipset remains undisclosed as the listing reports the processor as "guamp."

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?

Geekbench is a processor benchmark platform which grades processors based on their single-core or multi-core performances. While calculating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions at the same time per core, in order to generate an aggregate score. The same process is replicated when it comes to single-core scores. The faster a processor completes the instructions, the higher is its Geekbench score.

Information What scores did the Motorola G9 Play receive?

The handset appeared on Geekbench with a model name "Motorola Moto G9 Play" on July 17. As far as performance is concerned, the handset scored 313 points in the single-core tests and 1,370 points in the multi-core tests.

Design and display Motorola G9 Play: At a glance

The Motorola G9 Play is expected to feature a waterdrop notch display with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it is said to house a triple camera setup. Further, the smartphone is rumored to sport a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 273ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola G9 Play is likely to offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 5MP tertiary sensor. On the front, a 13MP selfie shooter may be present.

Internals Under the hood