Last updated on Jul 18, 2020, 08:57 pm
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Motorola is working to launch the Moto G9 Play in the coming weeks. The smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench 5 platform, revealing key details about its hardware.
As per the listing, the G9 Play will carry a better CPU than its predecessor, the Moto G8 Play. However, the name of the chipset remains undisclosed as the listing reports the processor as "guamp."
Geekbench is a processor benchmark platform which grades processors based on their single-core or multi-core performances.
While calculating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions at the same time per core, in order to generate an aggregate score.
The same process is replicated when it comes to single-core scores. The faster a processor completes the instructions, the higher is its Geekbench score.
The handset appeared on Geekbench with a model name "Motorola Moto G9 Play" on July 17. As far as performance is concerned, the handset scored 313 points in the single-core tests and 1,370 points in the multi-core tests.
The Motorola G9 Play is expected to feature a waterdrop notch display with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it is said to house a triple camera setup.
Further, the smartphone is rumored to sport a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 273ppi.
The Motorola G9 Play is likely to offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 5MP tertiary sensor. On the front, a 13MP selfie shooter may be present.
As per reports, Motorola G9 Play is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 600-series chipset, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB).
Under the hood, it will boot Android 10 and is likely to pack a 4,100mAh battery.
In terms of connectivity, it should offer support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a headphone jack.
