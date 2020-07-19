Last updated on Jul 19, 2020, 12:10 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byRohit Chatterjee
As the latest addition to its range of affordable tablets, Chinese tech giant Honor has launched the Tablet 6 and X6 models in its home country.
They feature an identical design, and come with a Kirin 710A processor, LCD screen, and a 5,100mAh battery. Both the tablets also support the Honor Magic Pencil stylus.
Here's our roundup.
The Honor Tablet 6 and X6 sport a conventional display with noticeable yet proportionate bezels on all the four sides. On the rear, they offer a single camera setup.
In terms of display, the Tablet 6 bears a 10.1-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel whereas the X6 features a smaller 9.7-inch HD+ (800x1200 pixels) screen.
As one would expect from budget-friendly tablets, the Honor Tablet 6 and X6 feature a single 5MP rear camera. For selfies and video calling, both the devices offer a rather basic 2MP camera on the front.
The Honor Tablet 6 and X6 are powered by an octa-core Kirin 710A processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Both the devices run on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 and pack a 5,100mAh battery.
For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE (on select variants), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.
The Honor Tablet 6 costs CNY 1,299 (around Rs. 13,900) for the entry-level 3GB/32GB Wi-Fi model and goes up to CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the 4GB/128GB LTE variant.
The X6 is priced at CNY 1,099 (around Rs. 11,800) for the 3GB/32GB Wi-Fi version and goes up to CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,900) for the 3GB/32GB LTE model.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.