As the latest addition to its range of affordable tablets, Chinese tech giant Honor has launched the Tablet 6 and X6 models in its home country. They feature an identical design, and come with a Kirin 710A processor, LCD screen, and a 5,100mAh battery. Both the tablets also support the Honor Magic Pencil stylus. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Honor Tablet 6 and X6: At a glance

The Honor Tablet 6 and X6 sport a conventional display with noticeable yet proportionate bezels on all the four sides. On the rear, they offer a single camera setup. In terms of display, the Tablet 6 bears a 10.1-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel whereas the X6 features a smaller 9.7-inch HD+ (800x1200 pixels) screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As one would expect from budget-friendly tablets, the Honor Tablet 6 and X6 feature a single 5MP rear camera. For selfies and video calling, both the devices offer a rather basic 2MP camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor Tablet 6 and X6 are powered by an octa-core Kirin 710A processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Both the devices run on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 and pack a 5,100mAh battery. For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE (on select variants), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Finally, what about the pricing?