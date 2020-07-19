Since the lockdown restrictions have been eased in India, several smartphone manufacturers have introduced their latest offerings. Over the past few weeks, models such as Vivo X50, POCO M2 Pro, and Realme C11 made their way to the country. Now, in the coming days, some new devices like the Samsung Galaxy M31s, OnePlus Nord, and Redmi Note 9 will be launched. Take a look!

Phone #1 OPPO Reno4 Pro: Expected to cost around Rs. 40,500

The OPPO Reno4 Pro is expected to be launched in India later this month. The device will have a punch-hole design and sport a 90Hz 6.55-inch Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint reader. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information The OPPO Reno4 Pro will have a 48MP primary camera

The smartphone will sport with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera with LED flash. For selfies, it will house a single 32MP (f/2.4) snapper at the front.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy M31s: Expected to cost around Rs. 20,000

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is also tipped to launch later this month and go on sale in August. The smartphone will have a waterdrop-shaped notch design, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen. It will be powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Information The Galaxy M31s will have a quad rear camera setup

The Galaxy M31s will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth camera, and another 5MP tertiary sensor with LED flash. On the front, there will be a single 32MP snapper for selfies.

Phone #3 OnePlus Nord: Expected to be priced around Rs. 25,000

The OnePlus Nord will be launched in India on July 21. The handset will feature a pill-shaped notch design and a 90Hz 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint reader. The device will draw power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,115mAh battery, which will support 30W fast charging.

Information OnePlus Nord will have a dual selfie snapper

The OnePlus Nord will have a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 48MP (f/1.75) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, it will offer a 32MP+8MP dual-lens setup.

Phone #4 Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Expected to cost Rs. 13,000

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 will debut in India on July 20. The handset will sport a punch-hole design, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. Under the hood, the device will pack a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information Redmi Note 9 will have four rear cameras