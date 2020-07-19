As per a report by TNNToday, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS is planning to launch two new handsets named Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro. The duo might run on flagship Snapdragon 865 and 865+ chipsets, respectively. The hints come in the form of kernel sources of two upcoming smartphones revealed by the company. Here's our roundup.

Information What about the pricing?

The ASUS Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro are yet to be officially announced. Once launched, details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the two handsets in India will be revealed at a later stage.

Phone #1 ASUS Zenfone 7: The jack of all trades

Zenfone 7 is likely to sport a bezel-less design with a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie snapper. The handset should pack a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. It should be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information Zenfone 7 should have a dual rear camera setup

The Zenfone 7 should feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor and another 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 20MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.

Phone #2 ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro: The perfect all-rounder

The ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro is expected to sport an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. It should draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 5,100mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Information ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro should have a 64MP rear camera