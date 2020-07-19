Last updated on Jul 19, 2020, 07:47 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
As per a report by TNNToday, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS is planning to launch two new handsets named Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro.
The duo might run on flagship Snapdragon 865 and 865+ chipsets, respectively. The hints come in the form of kernel sources of two upcoming smartphones revealed by the company.
Here's our roundup.
The ASUS Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro are yet to be officially announced. Once launched, details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the two handsets in India will be revealed at a later stage.
Zenfone 7 is likely to sport a bezel-less design with a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie snapper.
The handset should pack a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
It should be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
The Zenfone 7 should feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor and another 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 20MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.
The ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro is expected to sport an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out.
The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
It should draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 5,100mAh battery with fast-charging support.
The smartphone should have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth camera with LED flash. On the front, a single 20MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calling is expected.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.