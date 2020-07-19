Chinese smartphone maker Realme's budget smartphone, the C11, will launch in Europe soon in two color options, as per a tweet by a tipster named Sudhanshu. To recall, the device was launched in India this month and made its global debut in Malaysia in June. As for the specifications, it packs an Helio G35 chipset, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the tweet

realme C11, realme' entry level offering will soon arrive in Europe.

Will be be available in Mint Green Pepper Grey color options, and should cost between €100 - €120#realmeC11 pic.twitter.com/ycJ7NG8ePp — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) July 18, 2020

Design and display Here's a look at the Realme C11

The Realme C11 sports a waterdrop notch design with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the handset houses a dual-camera setup within a square-shaped module. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, but there is no fingerprint reader. In Europe, it will be available in Mint Green and Pepper Grey color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme C11 features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash and AI Camera technology. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a single 5MP (f/2.4) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling. Both front and rear cameras can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C11 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD card). The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Moreover, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?