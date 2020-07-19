-
19 Jul 2020
OPPO A72 5G spotted on Geekbench with 8GB RAM
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Science
OPPO A72 5G has been spotted on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM and MediaTek's MT6853 (Dimensity 720) chipset. However, the device is also likely to get two more RAM options- 4GB and 6GB.
To recall, the smartphone was spotted on Chinese certifying authority TENAA's website earlier this week.
As for the specs, it should pack a 6.5-inch 90Hz display and a 3,945/4,040mAh battery.
Details
What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?
Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances.
While evaluating multi-core results, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result.
The process is replicated when it comes to single-core scores. The faster a chipset completes the instructions, the higher is its result on Geekbench.
Information
What are the scores of OPPO A72 5G?
The OPPO A72 5G appeared on Geekbench with model number PDYM20. The listing, with an upload date of July 17, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 513 and a multi-core score of 1,659.
Design and display
OPPO A72 5G: At a glance
The OPPO A72 5G will sport a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cut-out at the top left corner. On the rear, the device will pack a triple-camera setup.
The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
OPPO A72 5G is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary lens, and another 2MP tertiary sensor.
Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling.
The rear camera should be able to record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera might shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The OPPO A72 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The smartphone should run on Android 10 and pack a 3,945/4,040mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
It should offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Pricing
What about the pricing?
Now that the upcoming OPPO smartphone, the A72 5G, has been spotted on Geekbench, it is expected to make its global debut soon.
As for the pricing, the 4GB+128GB model should cost CNY 1,699 (Rs. 18,200 roughly), the 6GB+128GB variant should be priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,277), and the 8GB+128GB model should cost CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 21,420).