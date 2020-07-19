-
19 Jul 2020
No change in India-bound OnePlus Nord specs, claims Geekbench listing
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Rumors stating that the OnePlus Nord headed for India would have different specifications, from the one going on sale in overseas markets, have been disproved.
A group of Geekbench listings has proved that the one meant to launch on our shores will also pack a Snapdragon 765G chipset and 12GB of RAM.
For the uninitiated, the affordable handset will be unveiled on July 21.
Technicality
Understanding Geekbench and the way it grades CPU performance
Geekbench is a processor benchmark platform, which allows the grading of processors based on single-core or multi-core performances.
While calculating multi-core results, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result.
The process is replicated when it comes to single-core scores. The quicker a chipset completes the instructions, the higher is its result on Geekbench.
Information
What are the scores of OnePlus Nord?
The OnePlus Nord appeared on Geekbench with model number AC2001. The listing, with an upload date of July 18, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 607 and a multi-core score of 1,948.
Design and display
Here's a look at the OnePlus Nord
The OnePlus Nord will sport an edge-to-edge display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie snappers. On the rear, the handset will pack a quad-camera setup.
The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OnePlus Nord will feature a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.75) primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
Meanwhile, on the front, the dual-lens setup will include a 32MP (f/2.45) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.45) ultra-wide-angle lens.
Internals
Under the hood
The OnePlus Nord will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.
The handset will run on OxygenOS 10 and pack a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the smartphone is tipped to offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, and a Type-C port.
Information
What about the pricing?
Pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord will be announced on July 21 when the handset launches in India. For reference, a Romanian website recently listed the device with a price-tag of RON 2,229.99 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the entry-level 8GB/128GB storage model.