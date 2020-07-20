As an addition to its range of budget smartphones in India, Xiaomi has decided to launch Redmi Note 9 on July 20. Now, a new report has claimed that the handset will get a 6GB RAM variant, instead of a 3GB one. To recall, it made its global debut in April and packs four rear cameras, an Helio G85 chipset, and a 5,020mAh battery.

Design and display Redmi Note 9: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a water-repellent coating. On the rear, the handset packs a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for display protection.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is equipped with quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. The smartphone also features a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. Moreover, both the rear and front cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

In India, the Redmi Note 9 will be powered by an octa-core Helio G85 chipset coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The smartphone will run on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and pack a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It will also offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?