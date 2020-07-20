Last updated on Jul 20, 2020, 12:25 am
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
As an addition to its range of budget smartphones in India, Xiaomi has decided to launch Redmi Note 9 on July 20.
Now, a new report has claimed that the handset will get a 6GB RAM variant, instead of a 3GB one.
To recall, it made its global debut in April and packs four rear cameras, an Helio G85 chipset, and a 5,020mAh battery.
The Redmi Note 9 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a water-repellent coating. On the rear, the handset packs a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for display protection.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is equipped with quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.
The smartphone also features a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.
Moreover, both the rear and front cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
In India, the Redmi Note 9 will be powered by an octa-core Helio G85 chipset coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
The smartphone will run on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and pack a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
It will also offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Pricing details of Redmi Note 9 in India will be revealed at the launch event on July 20. In the overseas markets, the handset carries a price-tag of $199 (around Rs. 14,900) for the 3GB/64GB model whereas the 4GB/128GB variant costs $249 (roughly Rs. 18,700).
