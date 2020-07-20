Motorola One Fusion+ is set to go on sale once again in India today at 12pm via Flipkart. To recall, the smartphone was launched in our country last month and its price was recently hiked by Rs. 500. As for the specifications, it packs a quad rear camera setup, Snapdragon 730G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Here's a look at the Motorola One Fusion+

The Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a water-repellent plastic body, and a notch-less display. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Moreover, it is offered in Twilight Blue and Moonlight White color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro camera and another 2MP (f/2.2) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up selfie snapper. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card). The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. Moreover, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and offers