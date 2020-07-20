Last updated on Jul 20, 2020, 04:50 pm
Shubham Gupta
Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones, Xiaomi has launched its budget-friendly Redmi Note 9 in India.
To recall, the handset was announced globally in April this year.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery.
Further, it will go on sale starting July 24 at 12pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
The Redmi Note 9 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey color options.
The Redmi Note 9 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.
The Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.
Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi Note 9 starts at Rs. 11,999 for the entry-level 4GB/64GB model and goes up to Rs. 14,999 for the top-spec 6GB/128GB model.
