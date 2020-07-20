Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones, Xiaomi has launched its budget-friendly Redmi Note 9 in India. To recall, the handset was announced globally in April this year. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery. Further, it will go on sale starting July 24 at 12pm via Amazon and Mi.com.

Design and display Redmi Note 9: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey color options.

Information Redmi Note 9 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The Redmi Note 9 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?