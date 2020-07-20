Google's Pixel line-up has drawn a lot of attention for its extraordinary camera and software features. The series dominates the market in these categories, but its hardware has never been the strongest selling point. Now, in another case proving the same, users of Pixel 4 XL are reporting the issue of their device's back panel coming off. Here's more about this weird issue.

Issue Back panel peeling off unexpectedly

As reported by a number of people on Google Forums and Reddit, the glass-made back of their Pixel 4 XL is coming off unexpectedly. It un-glues from one corner of the device (the left one, mostly) and then continues to grow worse from there, coming off entirely. Clearly, this is a major problem, especially for a flagship-grade phone like Pixel 4 XL.

Cause How the back is coming off?

While the exact cause of the issue is not known, one Reddit user who claims to be the manager of uBreakiFix repair store says the XL series is marred by faulty connectors that swell the battery of the device, resulting in the panel coming off. "The battery connectors on many 4xl phones are brittle and break apart with even normal use," the person wrote.

Response No word from Google on the matter

Google has not commented on the issue but some users said they were able to secure a replacement unit from the company (which could also suffer from the same problem in the future) over this matter. The company, for now, appears to be treating this problem as an isolated issue, but the uBreakiFix manager said it is a 'well known issue' behind the scenes.

Concern Not what Google wants right now