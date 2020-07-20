Last updated on Jul 20, 2020, 06:29 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
OPPO has announced that it will launch its premium mid-ranger, the Reno4 Pro, in India on July 31.
However, it is unclear whether the standard Reno4 would also debut alongside the Pro model, and if the India-specific handsets would retain the specifications of their Chinese counterparts.
Meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal has hinted that the OPPO Watch may also be launched on that day.
The OPPO Reno4 sports a flat display with a pill-shaped cut-out while the Pro model features a single punch-hole design and curved edges.
The Pro variant has a 90Hz 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) screen, while the vanilla model offers a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ display.
Moreover, they house an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The Reno4 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 13MP telephoto lens. On the front, there is a single 32MP shooter.
Meanwhile, the vanilla model features a 48MP main camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, it has a 32MP+2MP dual-lens setup at the front.
Both the Reno4 and Reno4 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
The handsets run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2, and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging support.
The devices also offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
In China, the Reno4 Pro costs CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,500) for the 8GB/128GB version while the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 45,900).
The vanilla model is priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256GB model carries a price-tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,200).
