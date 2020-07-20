OPPO has announced that it will launch its premium mid-ranger, the Reno4 Pro, in India on July 31. However, it is unclear whether the standard Reno4 would also debut alongside the Pro model, and if the India-specific handsets would retain the specifications of their Chinese counterparts. Meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal has hinted that the OPPO Watch may also be launched on that day.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the announcement

Block your calendars because the #Reno4Pro is here! Launching on 31st July with a 3D Borderless Sense Screen 90Hz Refresh Rate! Get ready to #SenseTheInfinite #TrueBorderlessExperience

Know more: https://t.co/AeGcmkgCq0 pic.twitter.com/g06rkN5Fvu — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) July 20, 2020

Design and display China-spec OPPO Reno4 and Reno4 Pro: At a glance

The OPPO Reno4 sports a flat display with a pill-shaped cut-out while the Pro model features a single punch-hole design and curved edges. The Pro variant has a 90Hz 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) screen, while the vanilla model offers a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ display. Moreover, they house an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Reno4 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 13MP telephoto lens. On the front, there is a single 32MP shooter. Meanwhile, the vanilla model features a 48MP main camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, it has a 32MP+2MP dual-lens setup at the front.

Internals Under the hood

Both the Reno4 and Reno4 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The handsets run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2, and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging support. The devices also offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Finally, what about pricing?