Samsung has confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy M31s will be launched in India on July 30. The company has shared the details by releasing a teaser of the device on Amazon. As per the teaser, the Galaxy M31s will come with a quad-rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery, and an Infinity-O display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M31s: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will feature a bezel-less display with a punch-hole design in the center. The teaser images do not reveal a physical fingerprint scanner, suggesting that the handset could come with either an in-screen fingerprint reader or a side-mounted one. The smartphone will bear a Full-HD+ sAMOLED panel but the exact dimensions of the screen remain unknown at the moment.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens. The rest of the setup could include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and another 5MP depth camera with LED flash. For selfies, the handset is likely to house a single 32MP front camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is expected to be powered by an Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The smartphone will run on Android 10 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about pricing?