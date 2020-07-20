Last updated on Jul 20, 2020, 07:51 pm
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Samsung has confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy M31s will be launched in India on July 30. The company has shared the details by releasing a teaser of the device on Amazon.
As per the teaser, the Galaxy M31s will come with a quad-rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery, and an Infinity-O display.
Here's our roundup.
The Samsung Galaxy M31s will feature a bezel-less display with a punch-hole design in the center. The teaser images do not reveal a physical fingerprint scanner, suggesting that the handset could come with either an in-screen fingerprint reader or a side-mounted one.
The smartphone will bear a Full-HD+ sAMOLED panel but the exact dimensions of the screen remain unknown at the moment.
The Samsung Galaxy M31s will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens. The rest of the setup could include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and another 5MP depth camera with LED flash.
For selfies, the handset is likely to house a single 32MP front camera.
The Samsung Galaxy M31s is expected to be powered by an Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
The smartphone will run on Android 10 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.
The pricing and availability details of the Galaxy M31s will be revealed by the company on July 30. However, it is speculated to carry a price-tag of Rs. 20,000 for the base-end variant.
