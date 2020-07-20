A listing has gone up on Flipkart's Explore Plus page, revealing that the Realme 6i will be launched in India at 12 pm on July 24. The development comes a day after Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted that the Realme 6 series will get a new addition. As for the specifications, the handset will feature a Helio G90T chipset, and a 90Hz display.

Design and display Realme 6i: At a glance

The Realme 6i will sport a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out for the front snapper and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, the handset will house a quad-camera module. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP B/W (f/2.4) sensor. For selfies, it will sport a single 16MP (f/2.0) camera at the front. Meanwhile, both the front and rear cameras should support Full-HD video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 6i will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable via micro-SD card). The smartphone should run on Android 10 and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support. Moreover, it should offer support for connectivity features like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?