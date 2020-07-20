Last updated on Jul 20, 2020, 11:07 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRohit Chatterjee
The Samsung Galaxy A21s has received a price-cut of Rs. 1,000 for the 6GB/64GB variant in India.
The information was shared by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter. However, Samsung has not officially confirmed it.
To recall, the device was launched in June and it features a punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and an Exynos 850 processor.
#PriceDrop— Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) July 20, 2020
New MOP#SamsungA21s (6/64) Rs.17499/-#SamsungA31 (6/64) Rs.20999/- pic.twitter.com/4M5jPqIGwG
The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a bezel-less display with a punch-hole design. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) PLS TFT screen that offers an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 270ppi.
It is available in Black, Blue and White color options.
The Samsung Galaxy A21s sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it features a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.
The Samsung Galaxy A21s is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB).
The smartphone runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C port.
With this price-revision, which is yet to be officially confirmed, the 6GB/64GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A21s now costs Rs. 17,499. However, the 4GB/64GB model continues to retail at its original price of Rs. 16,499.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.