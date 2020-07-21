OnePlus has started rolling out new OxygenOS updates for its flagship smartphones in India. The OnePlus 8 has gotten OxygenOS 10.5.10 while the Pro model has received version 10.5.12. The new updates come with support for the upcoming OnePlus Buds, bug fixes, latest lockscreen clock styles, improved network stability, Red Cable Club membership card, and the Android security patch for the month of July.

How to download the update?

The updates are being pushed out via the OTA route and therefore, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually check for the new firmware, go to Settings >System > System Updates.

Design and display OnePlus 8 series: At a glance

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8 series comes with a premium glass-metal body, a punch-hole design, and curved edges. The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the regular model features a 90Hz 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED display. Moreover, both the smartphones come with an under-display fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP color filter sensor. Meanwhile, the vanilla model features a triple-lens setup including a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, both the smartphones has a 16MP snapper for clicking selfies.

Internals Under the hood