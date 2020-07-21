Last updated on Jul 21, 2020, 12:32 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Korean tech giant Samsung has announced on Weibo that its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, will be launched in China on July 22.
To recall, earlier this month tipster Evan Blass had released a video that showcased the handset from different angles.
As for the specifications, the device is tipped to pack a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865+ chipset and a 3,204mAh battery.
Samsung's upcoming foldable handset, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, will sport an aluminum frame and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.
The smartphone will pack a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2636 pixels) foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ support on the inside and a 1.1-inch (112x300 pixels) Super AMOLED screen on the outside.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will pack a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash. For selfies, it will offer a single 10MP (f/2.4) snapper on the inside.
The rear camera will support 4K video recording at 30/60fps, while the front snapper will record 4K videos at 30fps.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.
The smartphone should run on One UI 2.5 and pack a 3,204mAh dual-battery setup with 15W fast-charging support.
It should also offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.
Samsung's foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, is slated to be launched in China on July 22. As for the pocket-pinch, the handset is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1,10,000.
