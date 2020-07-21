Korean tech giant Samsung has announced on Weibo that its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, will be launched in China on July 22. To recall, earlier this month tipster Evan Blass had released a video that showcased the handset from different angles. As for the specifications, the device is tipped to pack a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865+ chipset and a 3,204mAh battery.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: At a glance

Samsung's upcoming foldable handset, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, will sport an aluminum frame and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. The smartphone will pack a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2636 pixels) foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ support on the inside and a 1.1-inch (112x300 pixels) Super AMOLED screen on the outside.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will pack a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash. For selfies, it will offer a single 10MP (f/2.4) snapper on the inside. The rear camera will support 4K video recording at 30/60fps, while the front snapper will record 4K videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone should run on One UI 2.5 and pack a 3,204mAh dual-battery setup with 15W fast-charging support. It should also offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?