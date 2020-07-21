Since last evening, the world of technology has seen some notable developments. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of social media giant Facebook, quashed the growing rumors that he has a secret deal that allows President Donald Trump to share inflammatory posts. "There's no deal of any kind," Zuckerberg told Axios, calling the idea "pretty ridiculous." Here are other major stories.

News #2 Adobe ropes in mastermind behind Google's Pixel camera

Marc Levoy, the researcher who led the team that developed Google Pixels' incredible computational camera technology, has joined Adobe, where he is expected to work on a computational tech-backed 'universal camera app'. The exact details are not yet available, but at Google, Levoy's software mastery helped Pixel's single-camera tech match the likes of dual camera-equipped iPhones and other flagship phones.

News #3 Smartphone shipments halved in India due to pandemic

In another news, the COVID-19 pandemic and the two-month-long nationwide lockdown to contain it has had a major impact on India's smartphone market. A study from technology market analyst firm Canalys says that the smartphone shipments in the country fell 48% year-over-year (YoY) to 17.3 million units in Q2 2020. Chinese players Xiaomi and OPPO accounted for 43% of all shipments.

News #4 China is mulling imposing export restrictions on Nokia, Ericsson

A report from The Wall Street Journal has suggested that China could retaliate against Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson if the European Union follows the UK and US in banning Huawei's 5G tech. The outlet's sources claimed that the Chinese Ministry of Commerce is considering imposing restrictions barring the two companies from exporting the products they make in China to other nations.

