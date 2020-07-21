Last updated on Jul 21, 2020, 11:49 am
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on another flash sale today. The device will be up for purchase at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
It features a punch-hole design, a quad rear camera setup, a 5,020mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 720G processor.
To recall, the handset was launched in March this year alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max model.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro features an all-glass body with a punch-hole design, ultra-slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup.
The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 395ppi.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.
For selfies, it has a single 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.
The rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30/120fps.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The smartphone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro costs Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant whereas the 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs. 16,999. As for sale offers, Airtel users can enjoy double data benefits with the Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 prepaid unlimited packs.
