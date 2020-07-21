Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme Narzo 10, is set to go on sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

To recall, the handset was launched earlier in May alongside the Realme Narzo 10A.