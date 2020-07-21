Last updated on Jul 21, 2020, 11:50 am

Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme Narzo 10, is set to go on sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
To recall, the handset was launched earlier in May alongside the Realme Narzo 10A.
The Realme Narzo 10 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in 'That Green', 'That Blue', and 'That White' color options.
The Realme Narzo 10 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Realme Narzo 10 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Further, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the solo 4GB/128GB storage variant. Buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards and 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.
