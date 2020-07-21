Over the past few weeks, we have heard a lot about Note 20 and 20+, but the top-spec Ultra variant remained elusive so far. However, thanks to tipster Evan Blass (via GSMArena), we now have a 360-degree view of the Note 20 Ultra. It will feature a boxy design with squared corners, slightly curved screen edges, a punch-hole design, and a triple-lens rear camera.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will sport an edge-to-edge screen with slightly curved edges and a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie snapper. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an under-display fingerprint reader, and a built-in S-Pen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP periscope zoom camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, a single 40MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It should run on Android 10 and pack a 5,100mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?