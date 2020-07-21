Last updated on Jul 21, 2020, 02:21 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Over the last few weeks, we have heard a lot about Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 series, but details about the company's upcoming foldable phone remained scarce.
Thanks to tipster Ice Universe, we now have a blurry look at the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
The premium tablet-cum-phone will be available in a shade of gold and feature an upgraded rear camera setup.
A slightly clearer version, but still blurry. pic.twitter.com/7KK76Fm6gf— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2020
Samsung's Fold 2 will feature an edge-to-edge outer cover screen that will open like a book to reveal a tablet-like main display. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup.
The foldable handset is also tipped to feature a 120Hz 8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen on the inside, a 6.23-inch display on the outer shell, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and stereo speakers.
The Fold 2 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calling, both the main and secondary displays will house a single snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The smartphone should run on Android 10, and pack a 4,365mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
It should also offer support for connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be launched on August 5, alongside the Note 20 series, Tab S7 and S7+ tablets, and the Galaxy Watch 3. As for the pricing, the premium foldable smartphone is rumored to cost around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000).
