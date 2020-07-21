If you are planning to own an Apple iPhone, today might be a suitable opportunity. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 5,400 on the flagship iPhone 11 (64GB storage model). To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500. Here are more details.

Pricing Everything to know about the deal

On Amazon, the Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) model is listed at Rs. 62,900 (MRP: Rs. 68,300). Alongside this discount, you can avail up to Rs. 8,900 off by exchanging an old smartphone and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with ICICI Bank EMI transactions. By clubbing all these offers, you can buy the iPhone 11 for as low as Rs. 52,500.

Design and display Apple iPhone 11: At a glance

The Apple iPhone 11 offers a metal-glass body with a wide display notch, slim bezels, and IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera module. The handset sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and Face ID biometric setup. It is offered in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Apple iPhone 11 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood