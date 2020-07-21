Last updated on Jul 21, 2020, 02:42 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own an Apple iPhone, today might be a suitable opportunity. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 5,400 on the flagship iPhone 11 (64GB storage model).
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500.
Here are more details.
On Amazon, the Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) model is listed at Rs. 62,900 (MRP: Rs. 68,300).
Alongside this discount, you can avail up to Rs. 8,900 off by exchanging an old smartphone and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with ICICI Bank EMI transactions.
By clubbing all these offers, you can buy the iPhone 11 for as low as Rs. 52,500.
The Apple iPhone 11 offers a metal-glass body with a wide display notch, slim bezels, and IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and Face ID biometric setup.
It is offered in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White color options.
The Apple iPhone 11 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Apple iPhone 11 is powered by a six-core Apple A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on iOS 13 and packs a 3,110mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and Qi-based wireless charging.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 4G VoLTE, and a proprietary Lightning port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.