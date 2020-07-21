Last updated on Jul 21, 2020, 04:54 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Infinix Mobile has launched a new affordable smartphone called the Infinix Smart 4 Plus in India. It is a successor to Infinix Smart 3 Plus that was launched in April last year.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio A25 processor, a waterdrop notch display, dual rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery.
It will go on sale starting July 28 at 12pm via Flipkart.
The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels on all sides. On the rear, it houses a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:5:9. It is offered in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, and Violet color options.
The Infinix Smart 4 Plus houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and another depth lens. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. The handset supports features like Auto Scene detection, HDR, 3D Beauty, and AR Animoji.
The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
The handset runs Android 10-based XOS 6.2 and packs a massive 6,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the solo 3GB/32GB model. It will go on sale from July 28 at 12 pm via Flipkart.
