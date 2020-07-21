Infinix Mobile has launched a new affordable smartphone called the Infinix Smart 4 Plus in India. It is a successor to Infinix Smart 3 Plus that was launched in April last year.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio A25 processor, a waterdrop notch display, dual rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery.

It will go on sale starting July 28 at 12pm via Flipkart.