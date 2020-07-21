Google has announced a handy new capability for KaiOS-powered feature phones — Lens-based translation and reading. The feature is rolling out as part of the Google Assistant app to make the internet giant's powerful image recognition and translation technology easily accessible on millions of affordable phones, including the JioPhone series, across the country. Here's more about it.

Problem Language barriers affect millions in India

India is a diverse country, with people speaking and writing various local languages. Out of these, Google says, "Many would be fluent at speaking and understanding their native language" but there are many who would struggle to read and write the same language. This creates language barriers, making it difficult for many Indians to access simple messages and conversations.

Solution This is where the new Google Lens-based solution comes in

To tackle the challenge of language barriers and help people communicate effortlessly, Google is adding Lens translation support into Assistant on KaiOS-powered feature phones. The capability, as the company explains, will let you point your phone at a real-world text, be it a billboard message, product label, or document, and have it read back, translated, or defined in your preferred language.

Working How to use it?

If you own a KaiOS feature phone, launch Google Assistant from the app drawer. Once opened, select the "Camera translate" option from the home page and point your phone at the text that needs to be translated and click its image. The Lens will then automatically scan the text and give out the translation in different languages, with dedicated options to listen and search.

Support Various languages supported at this stage