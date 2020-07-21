Ever since India imposed a ban on 59 Chinese applications, internet users have been on a hunt for replacements of popular banned services like TikTok. Now, to make this a little easier for them, the students of IIT-Delhi are bringing DocStack, a reliable, made-in-India product that can easily replace a popular service culled in the ban - CamScanner. Here's more about it.

App Service to scan, digitize real-world documents

Developed for Apple's iOS platform, the new DocStack application serves as a tool for scanning and digitizing real-world documents. You can use it to scan and produce a digital PDF copy of all major paperwork, including your bills, visiting cards, medical records, credit card bills, ID proofs. The app also carries an option to import existing documents from Files or Library.

Feature #1 Documents can be edited, organized, and shared

Just like CamScanner, DocStack also offers options to mark digitized/imported documents as favorites as well as to organize them in separate customizable folders. All documents added on the app can also be edited (re-sized/cropped) and shared via any messaging app, mail, or AirDrop. To note, the scanned documents are digitized in PDF format and there is no way to change it at the moment.

Feature #2 Added universal search and cloud storage capabilities

In addition to the basic features, DocStack brings a universal search feature that tags each document with a user-given name, letting you find it in a matter of seconds. Plus, there is no need to worry about the possibility of data loss, as everything stored on the app is backed and synced on the cloud and can be restored easily by signing in.

Pricing Free to use, but with some restrictions

DocStack can be downloaded and used for free but do note that this is a basic version where you are allowed to store a maximum of 30 documents. For unlimited storage and advanced Face ID or Touch ID protection (depending on what your iPhone supports), there is a premium tier that comes with a one-time payment of Rs. 79, per Gadgets360.

Information No word on Android availability yet