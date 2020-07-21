OnePlus has finally launched its much-anticipated mid-ranger, the Nord, in India via the world's first AR launch event for smartphones. The device is an affordable addition to its line-up of smartphones and comes with an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 765G processor, and a total of six cameras. Alongside the Nord, the company has also introduced its first-ever truly wireless earbuds called the OnePlus Buds.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord sports an edge-to-edge display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie snappers. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The smartphone features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and an under-display fingerprint reader. Further, it comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nord sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.75, OIS) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Meanwhile, on the front, the dual-lens setup includes a 32MP (f/2.45) main snapper and an 8MP (f/2.45) ultra-wide-angle camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord draws power from a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on OxygenOS 10 and packs a 4,100mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support. It also offers support for the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NavIC, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Features OnePlus Buds: At a glance

The OnePlus Buds has a sea-shell inspired design and touch-pad controls mounted on the sides. It also has features like environmental noise cancellation, 13.4mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass, and low-latency. It offers up to 30 hours of battery life when used with the bundled carry-cum-charging case. Moreover, the OnePlus Buds comes in three different color options of Grey, White, and Nord Blue.

Price and availability What about the pricing?