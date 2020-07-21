ZTE-owned Nubia has announced that it will launch its flagship gaming phone, the Red Magic 5S, in China on July 28. Over the past few days, teasers have revealed that it will come with a Snapdragon 865+chipset, 320Hz touch-sensitive shoulder buttons, and a silver-plated built-in cooling system. Moreover, the handset is rumored to sport an AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Design and display A look at the Nubia Red Magic 5S

The Nubia Red Magic 5S will sport a conventional display with prominent bezels both on the top and bottom. On the rear, a triple camera setup is likely. The handset should feature a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader. It will also offer 320Hz touch-sensitive shoulder buttons located on the right side.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth camera with LED flash. On the front, it is likely to sport a single 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Nubia Red Magic 5S will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will come with a 4,500mAh battery and a silver-plated cooling system. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?