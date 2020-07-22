Last updated on Jul 22, 2020, 12:08 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A01 Core in Indonesia.
The handset comes with a Mediatek MT6739 chipset, an HD display, a single rear camera, and a 3,000mAh battery.
It runs on the Android Go platform, a toned-down version of Android that is designed for entry-level smartphones.
The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core features a plastic body with a conventional rectangular screen and thick bezels on the top and bottom. It misses out on a physical fingerprint reader.
The handset sports a 5.3-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Red color options.
The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core sports a single rear camera - an 8MP (f/2.2) autofocus sensor with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core draws power from a quad-core Mediatek MT6739 chipset, paired with 1GB of RAM and up to 32GB storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and packs a 3,000mAh battery.
Further, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
In Indonesia, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is priced at IDR 1,099,000 (approximately Rs. 5,600) and is already available for purchase. However, at present, there is no word regarding its availability in other markets.
