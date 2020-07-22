Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A01 Core in Indonesia. The handset comes with a Mediatek MT6739 chipset, an HD display, a single rear camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. It runs on the Android Go platform, a toned-down version of Android that is designed for entry-level smartphones.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A01 Core: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core features a plastic body with a conventional rectangular screen and thick bezels on the top and bottom. It misses out on a physical fingerprint reader. The handset sports a 5.3-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core sports a single rear camera - an 8MP (f/2.2) autofocus sensor with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core draws power from a quad-core Mediatek MT6739 chipset, paired with 1GB of RAM and up to 32GB storage. The handset runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and packs a 3,000mAh battery. Further, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the pricing?