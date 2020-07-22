Expanding its range of gaming laptops in India, HP has introduced the Omen 15 (2020) and Pavilion Gaming 16 notebooks. The former is a refreshed version of the 2019 model while the latter arrives as the company's first 16-inch gaming laptop. As for the pocket-pinch, the Omen 15 is priced upwards of Rs. 75,999 while the Pavilion Gaming 16 starts at Rs. 59,999.

Design and display HP Omen 15: At a glance

The HP Omen 15 features a 15.6-inch display with a 180-degree flat hinge design and a new Omen logo on the lid. Depending on the model, you can get a 4K UHD AMOLED panel or a Full-HD display with a 300Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync technology. The notebook also offers Omen Tempest Cooling Technology and an RGB keyboard with per-key lighting.

Internals Under the hood

The HP Omen 15 is powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 or up to AMD Ryzen 7 H-series chipsets, coupled with up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics with Max-Q. Under the hood, it packs a battery that delivers up to 12.5 hours of screen time per recharge.

Features A look at the HP Pavilion Gaming 16 notebook

Separately, the HP Pavilion Gaming 16 features a 16-inch Full-HD (1920x1080) IPS screen with slim bezels. The notebook is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics. It also packs a 52.5Wh battery and offers support for a host of I/O ports and connectivity options.

Pricing What about the pricing?