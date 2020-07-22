Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on another flash sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. It features a punch-hole design, a mid-tier Snapdragon 720G chipset, a versatile quad rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery. To recall, the handset was launched in March alongside Redmi Note 9 Pro and has been available only through flash sales.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers an all-glass splash-proof body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing and offers What about the price?