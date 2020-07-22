Last updated on Jul 22, 2020, 11:48 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on another flash sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
It features a punch-hole design, a mid-tier Snapdragon 720G chipset, a versatile quad rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery.
To recall, the handset was launched in March alongside Redmi Note 9 Pro and has been available only through flash sales.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers an all-glass splash-proof body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP selfie snapper.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max costs Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The top-spec 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 19,999.
As for sale offers, Amazon Prime members can avail 5% cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card while Airtel users can get double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 prepaid unlimited packs.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.